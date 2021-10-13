Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

