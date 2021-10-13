Britvic (LON:BVIC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Britvic (LON:BVIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 870 ($11.37) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,060 ($13.85). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 888 ($11.60) on Monday. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 946.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 930.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.75.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders have purchased 57 shares of company stock valued at $41,084 in the last ninety days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

