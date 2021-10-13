Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $170.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,813 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,494. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

