Brokerages Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after buying an additional 290,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $54,237,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 137,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.