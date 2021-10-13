Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to post $41.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $35.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $176.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $201.04 million, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $248.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXK. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 71.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 26.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 4,146,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

