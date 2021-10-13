Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.22 Million

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to announce sales of $55.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.21 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $215.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $259.26 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

