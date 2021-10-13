Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBK shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,034. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

