Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $555.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.20 million to $562.09 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $513.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 1,732,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,371,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $9,629,000.

Shares of TTMI remained flat at $$13.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,590. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

