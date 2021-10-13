Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. Yum China reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35. Yum China has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

