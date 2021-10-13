Brokerages Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

