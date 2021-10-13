Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $109.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.60 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $95.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $376.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $381.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $442.60 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

CNTY stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

