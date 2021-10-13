Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 55,006 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,914. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $326.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

