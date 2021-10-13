Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post sales of $21.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.94 million. eGain posted sales of $19.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $89.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.09 million to $89.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $104.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 50,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,372. The company has a market capitalization of $321.13 million, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 347,184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 324,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in eGain by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

