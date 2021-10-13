Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post $419.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.59 million and the highest is $421.40 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $388.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.64. 4,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,807. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $413.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,696,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Earnings History and Estimates for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

