Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.92. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 292.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,592,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

