Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.27 Million

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce sales of $126.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.14 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $125.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $500.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.