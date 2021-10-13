Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) PT at €59.91

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.18 ($70.80).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EPA:BNP traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, hitting €57.19 ($67.28). 1,991,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.63. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

