Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) PT at $46.67

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 108,013.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 50.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 85,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

