Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $3.56

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 893,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 25.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 274,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 55,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.67. 292,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

