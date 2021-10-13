Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT at $432.83

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $432.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.42. Illumina has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

