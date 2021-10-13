Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price at $98.17

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 35,339 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.44. 451,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,024,086. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

