Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $130.00

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 56,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $101.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $34.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

