Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price at $42.25

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,595,246 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after purchasing an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 466,799 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after buying an additional 165,296 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 674.50.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

