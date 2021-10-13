Brokers Issue Forecasts for Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XLRN. Raymond James lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $173.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.26 and a 200-day moving average of $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after buying an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,815,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,456,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

