Brokers Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MUR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $29.17 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

