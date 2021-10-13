Brokers Set Expectations for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,204.40 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $128.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.65 million.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $474,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

