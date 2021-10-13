Brokers Set Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.31.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $78,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $342,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,863,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,825,000 after acquiring an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

