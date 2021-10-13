Brokers Set Expectations for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.45.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $119.42 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.