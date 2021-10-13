Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 48,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $122.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,690. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

