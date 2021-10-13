Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 329.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $480.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.92 and a 200-day moving average of $475.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

