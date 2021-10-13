Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.22. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.73.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

