Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of W. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,150,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 22.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,233,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,035,000 after buying an additional 44,487 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.70.

Shares of W traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.86. 22,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.05. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $2,943,164. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

