BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE BRT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $362.65 million, a PE ratio of -39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 12.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

