Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $368,064.50 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $368,064.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $48,546.46.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98.

Shares of BBW opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $256.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

