Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John Sells 2,993 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $48,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $368,064.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 268,565 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.