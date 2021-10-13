Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John Sells 2,993 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $48,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 8th, Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $368,064.50.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98.
Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $21.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 268,565 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
