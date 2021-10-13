Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.83

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.83 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 9.06 ($0.12). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 4,969,574 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The firm has a market cap of £116.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65.

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

