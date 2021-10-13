Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

