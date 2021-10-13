Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Down to $25.07

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.07, but opened at $24.48. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

BY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Byline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $922.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.