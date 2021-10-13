Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.01. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Wager bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David North bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,334 shares of company stock worth $385,014. Company insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

