CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 1-Year High at $277.54

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $277.54 and last traded at $276.58, with a volume of 512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 24,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

