Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.92

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.92 and traded as high as $16.18. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 80,176 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

