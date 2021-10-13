Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at GBX 985 ($12.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 850 ($11.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 905.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 989.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.37 million and a P/E ratio of 11.21.

In other Caledonia Mining news, insider Johan Holtzhausen purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,668 ($13,937.81).

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

