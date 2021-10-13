Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$4.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFW shares. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,163,933.90.

TSE:CFW traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$4.75. 42,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,352. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$17.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

