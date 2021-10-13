California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $160,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $4,429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Seagen by 45.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.70.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

