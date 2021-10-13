California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,202,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $130,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 73.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,655,000 after buying an additional 114,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 296.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

