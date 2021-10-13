California Public Employees Retirement System Has $135.85 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,141,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 237,186 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Ford Motor worth $135,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NYSE F opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

