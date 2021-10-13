California Public Employees Retirement System Has $164.67 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,132,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of CSX worth $164,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 242,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CSX by 220.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CSX by 218.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,066,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 731,145 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 216.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.