Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. 1,290,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,694. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 111,562 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $13,934,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

