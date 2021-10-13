Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMBM. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.

CMBM stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

