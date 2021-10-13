Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up 3.7% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Twitter by 33.3% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,211,729 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.